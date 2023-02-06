State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 671,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.54 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

