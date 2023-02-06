State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.