State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.