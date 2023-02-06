Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after buying an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $56,664,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

