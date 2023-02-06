Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.