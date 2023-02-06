Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.64 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

