Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

