Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,951 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.79 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

