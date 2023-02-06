The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Buckle worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

