TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.