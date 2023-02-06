Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,176 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

