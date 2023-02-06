Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $33.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.38 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
