Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.7 %
LAD opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
