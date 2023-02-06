Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

LAD opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

