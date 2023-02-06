Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $11.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

