Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

