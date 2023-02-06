Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSH. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.