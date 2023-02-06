Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $68.27

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 334.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Company Profile

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

