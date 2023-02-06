Needham & Company LLC Cuts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $110.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

