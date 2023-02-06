JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $10.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 5.3 %

JBLU stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.