Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %

SBH opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.