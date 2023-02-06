Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

