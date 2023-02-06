Morgan Stanley Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $246.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

