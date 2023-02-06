Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.