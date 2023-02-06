Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Hub Group Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
