1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $11.23 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 135,034 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

