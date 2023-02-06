Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
