Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

