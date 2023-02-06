Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

