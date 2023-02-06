Cowen Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $150.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,188 shares of company stock worth $5,425,271. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

