Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.18.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,188 shares of company stock worth $5,425,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

