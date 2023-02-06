Citigroup Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SLM stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

