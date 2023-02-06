SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $16,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

