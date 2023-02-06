Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,188 shares of company stock worth $5,425,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

