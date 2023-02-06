Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Tony Thompson Sells 2,803 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

