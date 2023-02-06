Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 5,082 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.

NYSE:W opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $156.04.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

