Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) CEO Gavin Constantine Michael Sells 340,002 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,009.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bakkt Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BKKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 743.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409,621 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

