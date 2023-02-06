Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells 13,008 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Argus raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

