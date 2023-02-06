First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 1,020 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $778.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

