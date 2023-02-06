Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 432,928 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

