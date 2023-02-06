Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,226,500.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $460,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $294,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.