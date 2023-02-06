Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DOCS stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

