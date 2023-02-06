Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $1,691,651.52 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.7 %

Wabash National stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 779.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

