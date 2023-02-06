Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 61,834 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,131,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,206,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

VIR stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

