Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.