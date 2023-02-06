A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 39,100 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

