Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 147,316 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,559,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 324,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Stories

