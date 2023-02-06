Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $14,190,892.32 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.13 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

