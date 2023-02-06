Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Sells $5,381,007.50 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44.

NYSE VSCO opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

