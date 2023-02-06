Insider Buying: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Purchases 5,434,783 Shares of Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Express Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Express stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.94.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
