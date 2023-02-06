Bill.com’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

