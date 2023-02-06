Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.99.

Shares of BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

