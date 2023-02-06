Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

