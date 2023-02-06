Mizuho Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $100.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Bill.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

